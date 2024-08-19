 2 men allegedly fight from outside to inside car workshop , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 men allegedly fight from outside to inside car workshop

Police arrested both men.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Aug 19, 2024 04:02 pm

Two men were caught on closed circuit television, fighting at a car workshop at about 3pm on Aug 2 and were both subsequently arrested.

In the video that made its rounds online, a man in a white shirt approached a car parked outside the workshop at 5 Soon Lee Street in Boon Lay and punched its side mirror.

A man wearing a green shirt got out of the car and confronted the man in white, before the two got into a scuffle.

Blows were exchanged and the scuffle moved from outside the workshop to inside it, prompting three individuals, who appeared to be employees of the workshop, to try to defuse the situation.

A workshop employee, 34-year-old Sam, told Shin Min Daily News that the workers felt scared when the altercation took place as the two men were apparently very loud.

"The boss' wife told them to take it outside and not go in. She also called the police, who arrived within 10 minutes," he recounted.

The incident took place at about 8am on July 30.
Singapore

Cement mixer truck catches fire in Boon Lay

The police confirmed that two men, aged 41 and 61, were arrested for causing trouble and fighting, and were being investigated for suspected intentional harassment. 

