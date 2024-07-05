Tengah Bus Interchange to open on July 21

Tengah Bus Interchange has been designed to be inclusive, catering to families with young children, seniors and those with mobility challenges.

Starting July 21, commuters in Tengah can look forward to improved transport connectivity with the opening of Tengah Bus Interchange, the Land Transport Authority said in an announcement on July 5.

Located at Tengah Boulevard, the new interchange will be managed by Tower Transit Singapore.

Bus service 992 will ply Tengah Garden Walk, Tengah Drive and Tengah Boulevard before terminating at the interchange.

Service 870 will also be extended to the new interchange via Tengah Boulevard.

A new bus service, 871, will connect Tengah to Bukit Batok West, Bukit Gombak and Beauty World, connecting Tengah residents to the North-South Line at Bukit Gombak MRT Station and the Downtown Line at Beauty World MRT Station.

The bus service will also connect to schools in Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak – Dazhong Primary School, Lianhua Primary School, Keming Primary Schools and Hillgrove Secondary School – and key amenities such as the neighbourhood centres in Bukit Gombak and Bukit Batok East, and Bukit Gombak Stadium.

Information on bus services 870, 871 and 992 will be available at all relevant bus stops, bus interchanges and Tower Transit Singapore website. Commuters can also approach public transport staff for assistance.

Tengah Bus Interchange has been designed to be inclusive, catering to families with young children, seniors and those with mobility challenges. It will feature barrier-free access at entrances and a dedicated priority queue zone with seating at all boarding berths.

Other facilities include wheelchair-accessible toilets and changing room, and a baby care room. These facilities are equipped with auto-sliding doors operated by touchless sensors. The baby care and changing rooms have audio cues to alert users when the doors are opening and closing.

There is also a commuter care room for those who might require a quiet and calming space.