More than 8,800 BTO flats in Tengah completed

More than 8,800 Housing Board flats in Tengah have been completed, comprising nearly 40 per cent of the 23,000 flats offered so far in the new town, the Housing Board said on Nov 26.

Residents have also started moving into their homes in the Garden district, the second of five housing districts in Tengah to be developed. Plantation was the first; the other three districts in the works are Park, Brickland and Hill.

The keys to 2,936 units in Garden, or 89 per cent of the 3,306 booked units, have been collected.

In total, 7,921 households have collected the keys to their flats across eight Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the Plantation and Garden districts as at Nov 15, HDB said.

The first batch of Tengah residents collected the keys to their homes in the Plantation district at the end of August 2023.

Billed as an eco-friendly and car-lite “forest” town, the 700ha area in the west is the first new HDB town to be developed since Punggol more than two decades ago.

Tengah is divided into five districts, and will offer some 42,000 new homes when fully completed.

Tengah’s Garden district, spanning 80ha, is set to provide up to 6,500 new homes when completed.

Part of a 900m-long green connector known as Garden Farmway, which links residents to recreational facilities such as playgrounds, allotment gardens and fitness stations, was opened in November.

Another stretch is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025, HDB said in its update on the town.

Residents in the Garden district will be served by an eating house and a supermarket in the Garden Vines @ Tengah BTO project, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025. There will also be a bakery and medical and dental clinics.

In the adjacent Plantation district, the Plantation Farmway, which connects the four BTO projects there to the town’s first neighbourhood centre, will be fully completed by the end of 2024.

A community club will also be completed by that time.

HDB said 40 shops and eateries have opened at the Plantation Plaza neighbourhood centre, including a Swensen’s restaurant, hardware store DIY Hub and Teo Heng Family KTV Studio.

A Giant supermarket, a Koufu foodcourt and a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant were the first businesses to open there in June.

Two pre-schools, located in the Plantation Grange and Plantation Acres BTO projects, opened in August and September. Two other pre-schools in the Plantation district will open in 2025.

As for the Garden district, HDB said it is working with the Early Childhood Development Agency to progressively open pre-schools in each BTO project there.

Residents are now served by four bus services. The City Direct bus service 674 began operations on Nov 25, taking Tengah residents to the Central Business District. Three other bus services – 870, 871 and 992 – take residents to Bukit Batok and Jurong East.

HDB said: “As Tengah town is progressively developed, more amenities and infrastructure in and around Tengah will be rolled out to serve residents and to provide the same level of convenience of existing HDB towns.”