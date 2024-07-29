Giant offers within-an-hour grocery delivery in Tengah

Giant supermarket officially opened its outlet in the new town’s first neighbourhood centre, Plantation Plaza, on July 27.

Residents of Tengah will enjoy special delivery fees for groceries from Giant supermarket from as low as 59 cents.

The supermarket chain officially opened its outlet in the new town’s first neighbourhood centre, Plantation Plaza, on July 27 in conjunction with Tengah’s National Day celebrations. It is the first supermarket in the neighbourhood.

From now until Aug 31, Tengah residents who order groceries from Giant via Foodpanda will receive their package within an hour, with a delivery fee of just 59 cents.

To celebrate the nation’s 59th birthday, Hong Kah North MP Amy Khor on July 27 distributed packs of essential household goods to the first 590 resident households, consisting of items like cooking oil, milk and biscuits.

Dr Khor said: “As we celebrate National Day, we want to build a sense of belonging for this new neighbourhood. Families are the basic building blocks of society. They shape the Singapore identity and instil values that unite a nation.”

She added: “As we welcome families to Tengah, we want them to know that we are and will be here for one another.”

As the estate develops, facilities will be added and residents will enjoy more amenities, she said.

This includes more bus services to the bus interchange and enhanced connectivity. There are also plans to build a hospital, more public schools, and a town centre with a permanent bus interchange.

Giant is also offering vouchers to help Singaporeans save more than $300 until Sept 25 as part of its annual Super Savings campaign. The voucher catalogue can be downloaded from Giant’s website or obtained in-store.