Thai Airways probing incident of food trays left at seats during Singapore-Bangkok flight landing

BANGKOK - Thai Airways is investigating why flight attendants on a flight from Singapore to Bangkok failed to remove food trays from passengers’ foldable tables before landing, its corporate communications team announced on Facebook on Saturday.

The investigation follows a TikTok video showing flight attendants may have been negligent.

On Friday, “Praewa_panicha” posted a video clip on her TikTok page showing food trays left on the foldable tables of three seats. One water bottle fell from a tray during landing, the video clip showed.

No flight attendant removed the food trays from the tables of her and two friends, which inconvenienced them, Praewa said in the clip.

By Sunday, the clip drew over 5,700 reactions and more than 360 comments.

Praewa added in a comment that she pushed the call button to summon a flight attendant before landing, but none turned up.

On Saturday, Praewa posted a second clip of the flight, providing more details of what she and her friends experienced while they were flying from Singapore to Bangkok.

When an announcement that the plane was preparing to land was made, she said she was alarmed that the food trays in front of her and her friends had not been removed.

She said again that she pressed the call button, but no flight attendant responded.

Passengers were then told to fasten their seat belts, but the food trays were still there, she said.

She and friends had to hold the trays in place to prevent a mess, she added.

After landing, she had to get out of her seat and ask a flight attendant to remove the food trays so they could exit their seats, she added.

“Thai Airways International Plc would like to explain that the company has learnt of the incident and did not ignore it,” the airline said on Facebook.

“The incident may have happened because of several factors and the company is in the process of an urgent investigation to find the facts,” it said.

The airline gives priority to passenger safety and has a checklist flight attendants must follow before take off and landing, it added. - THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK