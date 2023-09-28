Three men arrested for alleged possession of weapons, including katana swords

The men were arrested for alleged illegal possession of scheduled weapons including a kukri (knife) and three katana (swords).

Three men aged between 22 and 35, were arrested on Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of scheduled weapons including a kukri (knife) and three katana (swords).

The trio will be charged in court on Friday.

On Thursday, the police said they were alerted to an incident at a coffee shop along Upper Cross Street on Wednesday morning around 4am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two groups of men had a dispute at the coffee shop. One of the groups, consisting of three men, left but then allegedly returned armed with the weapons to confront the other group.

Officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the three men after investigating and with footage from police cameras, and arrested them the same day.

The police said the weapons were seized as case exhibits.

If found guilty of possessing a what is classified as a scheduled weapon, each of the men can be jailed up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.