 Three men arrested and nearly $3,000 seized over suspected illegal gambling activities, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Three men arrested and nearly $3,000 seized over suspected illegal gambling activities

Three men arrested and nearly $3,000 seized over suspected illegal gambling activities
This comes after an enforcement operation by police officers at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday.PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Three men arrested and nearly $3,000 seized over suspected illegal gambling activities
PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Yong Li Xuan
May 29, 2023 12:02 pm

Three men, aged between 57 and 66, suspected of being involved in unlawful gambling activities were arrested and nearly $3,000 was seized, the police said in a statement on Monday.

This comes after an enforcement operation by police officers at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday.

Officers seized gambling-related paraphernalia and $2,968 in cash.

Investigations are under way.

Those convicted of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of all forms of unlawful gambling activities and will continue to take enforcement actions against those who are involved in such activities.

The increase will depend on their rank and vocation, and applies to servicemen in the SAF, SPF and SCDF.
Singapore

All national servicemen to get up to $200 more in allowance

Related Stories

Man arrested for suspected drink driving after colliding into street lamp, traffic light in Sengkang

24 men arrested at public entertainment, nightlife outlets

Police trying to identify man reportedly seen in covered drain in Hillview

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policePOLICE RAIDSGambling