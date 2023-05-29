Three men arrested and nearly $3,000 seized over suspected illegal gambling activities
Three men, aged between 57 and 66, suspected of being involved in unlawful gambling activities were arrested and nearly $3,000 was seized, the police said in a statement on Monday.
This comes after an enforcement operation by police officers at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on Saturday.
Officers seized gambling-related paraphernalia and $2,968 in cash.
Investigations are under way.
Those convicted of gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
The police said they take a serious view of all forms of unlawful gambling activities and will continue to take enforcement actions against those who are involved in such activities.
