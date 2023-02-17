 TikToker says $600 for shared rental room is “crazy”, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

TikToker says $600 for shared rental room is “crazy”

PHOTO: DHARYL/CAROUSELL
Feb 17, 2023 08:23 pm

As the saying goes, freedom comes with a price, but apparently it comes with a “premium price” in Singapore. 

This is according to one TikToker, who shared a video of a Carousell listing for a rental room, which was priced at $600 for a top bunk bed in a shared room. 

According to the post on Feb 3, the unit is at Block 121 Pasir Ris Street 11. 

The posting by Dharyl shows that the cost covers utilities, Wi-fi, wardrobe and a bed. Air conditioning is included for use between 6pm and 6am, and “light cooking” is allowed. 

The tenant must also be pet-friendly, as the landlord has five cats. 

However, Radhiculas, the TikTok user who posted the video, feels this was unreasonable. 

@radhiculas The current state of the housing market is crazy. There is such a premium price on freedom here in sg. #corecore #tiktoksg #housingcrisis ♬ QKThr - Aphex Twin

He wrote: “The current state of the housing market is crazy."

Some netizens, who agreed with him, pointed out that rent in Singapore is getting expensive.

One commented: “We are really scraping the bottom of the barrel here."

Then again, others who disagreed said it was reasonable since air-conditioning was included.

