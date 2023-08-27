Tipsy Collective co-founder Derek Ong dies at age 35

Before starting the Tipsy Collective, Mr Derek Ong was a part-time banquet waiter in his teens and later became a bartender.

The co-founder and group chief executive of home-grown hospitality group Tipsy Collective, Mr Derek Ong, has died. He was 35.

He died on Saturday, according to an online memorial put up by funeral parlour Green Pastures.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Tipsy Collective announced the death of Mr Ong and said that his “visionary leadership” influenced the company’s foundation, and guided the group through challenges and successes.

It added: “Derek’s values will remain in our foundation as we honour his memory, and his legacy will forever be interwoven into the fabric of every single one of our journeys at Tipsy Collective.”

Before starting Tipsy Collective with business partner David Gan, Mr Ong was a part-time banquet waiter in his teens and later became a bartender. He also had a business selling halal fish bak kwa at one point.

The duo opened their first restaurant – Tipsy Penguin – in 2018 at NTUC Income@ Tampines Junction.

Today, there are more than 10 restaurants or bars under Tipsy Collective, including Lady Wu in North Canal Road, Jelebu Dry Laksa in VivoCity and O/T Bar in Woodlands.

Social media influencer Wendy Cheng, more popularly known as Xiaxue, said in an Instagram story on Sunday that Mr Ong will be “dearly missed”.

She posted a photo of a smiling Mr Ong and wrote: “I’m not going to make this picture black and white because, in my memory, you will always be full of life, giving colour and fun to any room you enter.

“You had the kindest heart and helped everyone you could. I’m blessed to once have you in my life and so many amazing memories and many deep belly laughs with you.”

She added: “The world is a darker place without you in it.”

Local singer Khim Ng, who previously performed weekly at Tipsy Penguin, paid tribute to Mr Ong in a Facebook post on Saturday. “Gone too soon. I’ve got so much to say, but I don’t know where to start. I want to thank you for Tipsy Collective and achieving every single vision you shared with me since Tipsy Penguin days,” she said.

“You’re not just my boss, but you’ve also become a friend,” she added. “Your kindness and love towards us will never be forgotten. We will miss you dearly.”

The Straits Times reported in July that the hospitality group’s largest project to date, Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club, is slated to open on Sept 1 at Siloso Beach, taking over the space formerly occupied by Wave House.

In response to queries from ST, a Tipsy Unicorn public relations representative confirmed that a preview for the opening of the beach club that was supposed to take place on Monday has been postponed due to Mr Ong’s “sudden passing”.

The representative added: “We would like to extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to Derek’s family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them and the Tipsy Collective team during this most difficult time.”

A report by ST in August 2022 said the entertainment venue, which spans a combined 24,000 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space with 500 seats, is expected to cost $5 million to $6 million.

The collective also has plans to expand overseas. It is set to open Tipsy Flamingo in Kuala Lumpur in the third quarter of 2023, and is exploring taking the brand to Indonesia and Vietnam.

During the 2022 interview with ST, Mr Ong said he and Mr Gan defined success as being able to see the key people in their lives, those who believed in them, retire comfortably.

“Work is a big part of our lives, and this is a journey through life together,” added Mr Ong.