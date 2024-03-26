Lau Pa Sat to hold week-long Bruno Mars celebration in early April

American pop star Bruno Mars will take the stage at the National Stadium on April 3, 5 and 6.

Lau Pa Sat is set to come alive with the sound of music from American pop star Bruno Mars.

The hawker centre in the heart of the Central Business District is organising That’s What I Like At Lau Pa Sat, a Mars-themed event from April 1 to 7 that celebrates the singer’s upcoming shows in Singapore.

Mars will take the stage at the National Stadium on April 3, 5 and 6. It will be his third time performing in Singapore, having played here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018 and 2014.

Lau Pa Sat’s event will include a sing-along session of Mars’ hits, such as Just The Way You Are, Lazy Song and Grenade, on April 5 at 7.30pm. Home-grown band On The Rox will play live renditions of Mars songs and lead fans in a sing-along.

This is similar to the fan event at Jewel Changi Airport on March 1 that saw 1,000 Taylor Swift fans sing along to live renditions of the American pop star’s hits performed by home-grown acts Joie Tan and 53A.

Food inspired by Bruno Mars include the Bueno Mars Doffin by Butter & Cream. PHOTO: LAU PA SAT

Lau Pa Sat stalls will also sell special food items inspired by Mars’ songs. These include the strawberry chocolate Bueno Mars Doffin ($3.80), a cross between a muffin and donut, at Butter & Cream, as well as the Mars Hazelnut Gelato from Creme & Cone ($5 a scoop). The Filipino Cuisine stall will sell Chicken Adobo, said to be the singer’s favourite dish.Fans who want to rock Mars’ signature look can get hold of a Lau Pa Sat fedora hat for free with a minimum spend of $24 at Food Folks.

Those with tickets to the singer’s upcoming concerts can purchase the accessory at $5, instead of the usual price of $12.