Tourist arrested for allegedly stealing luxury goods at Changi Airport before her flight

Singapore

The police were alerted to theft from two shops at the Changi Airport transit area on Feb 21.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Apr 16, 2024 12:45 pm

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in April on suspicion of shoplifting a belt worth more than $800 and cosmetics worth almost $200 from the transit area of Changi Airport, nearly two months after the theft occurred.

In a statement on April 15, the police said they were alerted to theft from two shops at the Changi Airport transit area on Feb 21.

They identified the suspect – believed to be a tourist – after investigating, but were unable to apprehend her as she had left Singapore on a flight shortly after the goods went missing.

She was arrested on her return to Singapore in April.

In preliminary investigations, the police discovered the woman had allegedly stolen another haul of cosmetics worth more than $400 at Changi Airport on the day of her arrest.

She will be charged in court on April 16 with theft, the police added. If found guilty, she can be jailed for up to seven years or fined.

