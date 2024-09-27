Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh owner fined $14k for fatal accident

Ng Siak Hai was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.

The 88-year-old founder of Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh restaurant was driving in 2022 when he lost control of the car, resulting in the death of one friend and injuries to another.

On Sept 27, Ng Siak Hai was sentenced to a fine of $14,000 after he pleaded guilty to causing death and grievous hurt while driving without due care and attention.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for eight years.

His friend, 72-year-old Ng Thit Hung, died due to a heart disease. The other friend, Mr Tan Teck Soon, 76, suffered a heart-related injury and a wound at the back of his head.

The driver suffered a bruised chest and was warded from Nov 1 to 4, 2022.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chu told the court that the three men were part of the Teo Ann Huay Kuan, a Teochew association, where Ng was then its chairman.

At around 6.30pm on Nov 1, 2022, they left the association’s headquarters in Lorong 8 Geylang in Ng’s car. They were heading to Orchard Hotel for a food-tasting event ahead of the association’s 58th anniversary dinner later that month.

Ng was driving along the CTE when he decided to exit into Bukit Timah Road as he felt light-headed.

While making a left bend on Nassim Road, he lost control of his blue Mercedes Benz, which hit a tree and overturned on the right side.

DPP Chu said: “While the accused was known to have diabetes, among other medical conditions at the time, it was not possible to determine if he had hypoglycaemia at the time of the accident.”

Hypoglycaemia, caused by a low blood sugar level, can lead to symptoms including drowsiness and fatigue, according to the HealthHub website.

The three men were trapped inside the car until the authorities cut off the roof of the vehicle and extricated them.

They were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where Mr Ng Thit Hung was pronounced dead at around 9pm. He died of heart disease with an abdominal injury.

Mr Tan was warded for nine days and was given 20 days of hospitalisation leave.

On Sept 27, DPP Chu told the court that the offences in the current case ordinarily lead to jail sentences.

However, she added that due to Ng’s medical issues including end-stage renal failure, there was some basis for the court to exercise leniency.

The DPP then urged District Judge Salina Ishak to give him maximum fines for both charges totalling $15,000.

Defence lawyers Choo Si Sen and Choo Yean Lin from Tan Lee & Partners stated in court documents that Ng had driven without due care and attention due to his momentary lapse of concentration.

They added that he has a range of medical conditions, including chronic renal disease, and needs to undergo kidney dialysis three times a week.

The lawyers also said that maximum fines should not be imposed in their client’s case. “His advanced age, coupled with his ill-health, are relevant in the assessment of an appropriate sentence,” they added.

Mr Choo Si Sen asked Judge Salina to give their client fines totalling $11,000.

For causing death by driving a vehicle without due care and attention, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to six years and fined up to $20,000.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving a vehicle without due care and attention, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.