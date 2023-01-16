Tradition comes first as many brave long queues at pop-up ATMs for new notes

People queuing for new Chinese New Year notes at pop-up ATMs at Ci Yuan Community Centre on Jan 15, 2023.

For many people in snaking queues at some pop-up ATMs on Sunday to collect new dollar notes for Chinese New Year, tradition was more important than having to wait for up to two hours.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore have encouraged the public to opt for used notes that are fit-for gifting, or e-hongbao.

But many still believe that giving red packets with new notes during Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 22, is too much of a significant gesture to miss.

Mr Benny Siow, 76, who waited in line for more than 45 minutes at the pop-up ATM at Ci Yuan Community Club (CC) on Sunday morning, said he was more than happy to queue if it meant being able to get his hands on new notes for his relatives.

The retired musician, who is single, said: “Giving new notes to my nephew, my sisters and my relatives is really meaningful to me so I really don’t mind waiting. It’s something I do every year.”

When The Straits Times arrived at Ci Yuan CC at around 10am, more than 30 people were queueing for new notes, with fewer than 10 in the queue for fit-for-gifting notes.

A sign at the start of the queue for new notes gave an estimated waiting time of two hours.

Ms Shane Lim, 32, said she arrived 30 minutes before the pop-up ATM for new notes opened at 10am and was surprised to see more than 10 people already in the queue.

“I’m collecting new notes for my mother-in-law, who loves to give them to her grandchildren every Chinese New Year. She also prefers the serial numbers on her notes to be in running order. As for myself, fit-for gifting notes will do,” said the sales representative.

According to MAS, fit-for-gifting notes are used currency notes that are generally clean and of suitable quality for recirculation, including for festive gifting.

“I don’t think I’ll be giving out e-hongbao anytime soon as I feel like it could be quite awkward, especially when meeting relatives face-to-face. Some older folk may not even understand the concept or know how to receive it. So I’m willing to queue,” said Ms Lim, who waited in line for more than an hour.

At Clementi CC, around 35 people were lining up for new notes at around 10.30am.

People queueing to withdraw notes for Chinese New Year at Clementi Community Centre at 10.40am on Jan 15, 2023. ST PHOTO: SHERLYN SIM

Mr Gan, 40, who works in construction and was queueing with his wife and toddler, said: “Chinese New Year is a special occasion, and this year we can finally meet up in person. So giving out physical hongbao the traditional way is more sincere. And kids love to receive them too.”

He waited about 30 minutes to get his new notes. Those who wanted new notes at other CCs did not have to wait as long.

At Toa Payoh Central CC, Ms Irene Tan, 51, walked right up to the pop-up ATM to get new notes.

The teacher, who arrived at around 1pm, said: “I live in Bukit Panjang but I was in the Toa Payoh area so I decided to see if I could quickly get new notes here. I heard the pop-up ATMs in Bukit Panjang sometimes have long queues, so I’m lucky I got what I needed without much hassle.”

Most people ST spoke to were in favour of sticking with the traditional way of giving red packets and were reluctant to opt for e-hongbao.

A 75-year-old retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Seng, said: “For young people, e-hongbao may be convenient. But for an elderly person like me, it’ll be troublesome because I don’t know how to give e-hongpao and I’m worried about sending money to the wrong person.”

Madam Serenee Ong, 52, will also be sticking to physical hongbao this year. “I feel that when you give someone a physical red packet, it is a lot more sincere. Banks have been promoting e-hongbao over the past few years, but I think it’ll take quite a while for this way of giving to become a norm here,” said the sales engineer.

Madam Venlaura Kong, 43, who works in sales, was among a handful who were open to going digital.

“Over the past few years when we could not visit family due to Covid-19 restrictions, we had to opt for e-hongbao. I’m not sure what the trend is this year, but I will be giving both physical and digital red packets,” she said.

Cyber-security consultant Bryan Sng, 25, said he does not mind receiving e-hongbao.

“To me, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about the gesture, and it’s really the thought that counts,” he said. “But I believe that while most young people are okay with getting e-hongbao, many older folk aren’t quite accustomed to it yet.”