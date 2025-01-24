Mixed reactions to Toa Payoh's new pedestrian-only paths

The pedestrian-only path was measured to be five footsteps wide, while the cycling path was six footsteps wide.

Footpaths in areas like Toa Payoh Central, Lorong 1, and Lorong 4 have been converted into pedestrian-only zones to boost pedestrian safety.

This is part of an islandwide initiative to convert footpaths next to cycling lanes into pedestrian-only paths, with Toa Payoh being the first town selected.

When TNP visited the area on the evening of Jan 23, many residents were seen using the new footpaths.

Some residents, however, were observed walking on the cycling path. Several PMD and PAB users were also seen riding on the cycling path.

The pedestrian-only path was measured to be about five footsteps wide, while the cycling path was about six.

The cycling path was painted in red while the pedestrian-only in white. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Long-time Toa Payoh resident Teo Shao Kai believes the new pedestrian-only paths will benefit daily commuters.

“The paths promote safer and more walkable spaces, reduce traffic congestion and encourage healthier lifestyles by making walking more convenient,” he said.

Mr Teo pointed out that many families with children frequently use these footpaths, and the pedestrian-only zones will enhance their safety.

The 20-year-old added that the paths are particularly effective in high-foot-traffic areas or where pedestrian safety is a concern.

Fellow Toa Payoh resident Tago Tomoyoshi agrees.

“These pedestrian-only paths are indeed useful, especially during my nightly jogs, when visibility is lower,” the 18-year-old student told TNP.

However, Mr Tomoyoshi has noticed some residents aren't using the paths correctly.

“There are times when clueless cyclists fail to ring their bells, even on the pedestrian-only paths, especially when they're crowded,” he said.

He added: “Despite these occasional incidents, these pedestrian-only paths still help to minimise such issues.”

Mr Teo concurs, saying the pedestrian-only paths are effective to a certain extent.

“There are still some cyclists and e-bike riders who cross over onto the pedestrian-only paths, but otherwise, they're very useful for daily commuters.”

Toa Payoh residents cast doubts if cyclists and PMD users will correctly use the pathway. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

Besides pedestrians, users of personal mobility aids – like mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs – are also permitted on the pedestrian-only paths.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat announced this initiative in a Facebook post on Jan 21. He added that it will be implemented islandwide by July 1.