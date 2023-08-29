Trailer’s engine catches fire near overhead bridge in Yishun

The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

An engine fire that broke out on a trailer truck in Yishun Avenue 2 on Tuesday morning was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), with no injuries or further damage reported.

SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at around 11.25am.

An image of the fire posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page shows billowing black smoke and orange flames near an overhead bridge, although the vehicle is unclear in the photo.

Mr Ben Goh, who was near the Yishun Bus Interchange entrance at around 11.55am on Tuesday, told The Straits Times that the fire had already been extinguished by the SCDF when he had gone by the affected area.

“It seemed like the trailer engine caught fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the authorities.