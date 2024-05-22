Monastery marks Vesak Day with ‘three steps, one bow’ ritual

KMSPKS was the first monastery in Singapore to organise the "Three Steps, One Bow" Ceremony in 1984, and is currently the monastery with the longest route.

The ceremony is an expression of the Buddhist faith and devotees are encouraged to be mindful of their thoughts and actions throughout the process, while reflecting on their practices as a Buddhist.

There is no minimum age, and young children were seen joining their parents in the ceremony.

Around 10,000 devotees took part this year, and circumambulated the monastery’s compound for around two hours.

Devotees bow once every three steps, and chant the Buddha's name.

The "three steps, one bow" ceremony is a yearly event at Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

Buddhist monks and devotees of all ages took part in the “three steps, one bow” ceremony from the evening of May 21 as part of the Vesak Day celebrations at the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

The event ran overnight, with the first wave of devotees starting from the Hall of Great Strength at 5.30pm on May 21, and the last wave due to start at 7am on May 22 before all devotees congregate at the Hall of Great Compassion.

Besides the ceremony, devotees can also bathe an image of Prince Siddhartha in a ritual to purify one’s body, speech and mind, and to receive blessings of happiness and good health.

Devotees can also enjoy vegetarian food, including sushi and dumplings, and a charity fair, with the proceeds going towards charitable causes.