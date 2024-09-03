Zoe Tay shares family photo of Bintan vacation

Zoe Tay is on vacation with her three sons in Bintan to enjoy the September school holidays.

Veteran actress Zoe Tay is making full use of the one-week September school holidays that will end on Sept 8.

The 56-year-old star, who is filming the period drama Emerald Hill, Mediacorp’s big-budget sequel to The Little Nyonya (2008), took a break from work to relax with her children in Bintan, Indonesia.

Tay, who married former Republic of Singapore Air Force pilot Philip Chionh in 2001, has three sons with him: Brayden, 19, Ashton, 16, and Nathan, 13. While her two younger sons are still in school, Brayden is a national serviceman.

In an Instagram post made on Sept 1, she uploaded pictures of herself walking along a bridge with them and hugging them on a yacht, and videos of her three children enjoying beach activities.

She also posted a video of the family encountering a snake curled up in a tree, while on a nature tour.

She wrote in the caption: “My children, let’s begin our journey of love. Love is the compass of our journey.”

She also called her sons the “three handsome Chionh siblings”.

It was not clear from the post if her husband was also on the trip, but Mr Chionh is known to keep a low profile on social media and rarely makes an appearance on his wife’s Instagram account.

In the same post, Tay tagged the high-end resort Pantai Indah Lagoi Bintan. She also uploaded a tour of the villa, complete with a private pool, in a separate Instagram Story.

In a series of other Instagram Stories, she posted clips of herself and her sons learning how to make curry chicken and what looked to be the Indonesian dessert ondeh ondeh.

She wrote that Nathan was “too mischievous” and tried to make a gigantic ondeh ondeh, which ended up looking like a mess.