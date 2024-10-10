Train fault on EWL, free bus between Outram Park and Queenstown

Free regular bus services between the two MRT stations are available.

In its Facebook post on Oct 10, SMRT announced a train fault on the East-West Line.

At about 12.30pm, commuters were advised to add 25 minutes of travel time for their journey from Outram Park to Queenstown MRT stations.

Free regular bus services were made available for commuters between the two places and station staff were on hand to guide commuters.

Just before 1pm, SMRT updated its post to advise commuters to add 20-minute travel time for their journey from Queenstown to Bugis MRT stations.

The free regular bus services between Queenstown and Outram Park continues.