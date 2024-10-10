 Train fault on EWL, free bus between Outram Park and Queenstown , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Train fault on EWL, free bus between Outram Park and Queenstown

Train fault on EWL, free bus between Outram Park and Queenstown
Free regular bus services between the two MRT stations are available.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
TNP
Oct 10, 2024 01:00 pm

In its Facebook post on Oct 10, SMRT announced a train fault on the East-West Line.

At about 12.30pm, commuters were advised to add 25 minutes of travel time for their journey from Outram Park to Queenstown MRT stations.

Free regular bus services were made available for commuters between the two places and station staff were on hand to guide commuters.

Just before 1pm, SMRT updated its post to advise commuters to add 20-minute travel time for their journey from Queenstown to Bugis MRT stations.

The free regular bus services between Queenstown and Outram Park continues.

LTA's deputy director for trackwork Zailani Mohamed Idris (left) and SMRT senior engineer Shazni Jaffar were among the more than 800 workers mobilised to carry out repairs.
Singapore

Checks on repaired EWL track carried out nightly

Related Stories

Longer travelling time on TEL due to MRT fault

Jurong East-Buona Vista train services back to normal

Damaged rail on EWL replaced, endurance tests ongoing

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

mrtsmrtSingaporeLTA

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP