Transport Minister S. Iswaran arrives at State Courts six months after arrest by CPIB

Transport Minister S. Iswaran, who was arrested in July 2023 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), arrived at the State Courts at about 8am on Jan 18.

Mr Iswaran, 61, was arrested by CPIB on July 11, 2023, following its investigation into a separate matter. He was then released on bail.

He was instructed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until investigations were completed.

His monthly pay was reduced to $8,500 until further notice, and he continues to draw his MP allowance.

On Jan 9, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing provided an update in response to a parliamentary question.

He said the CPIB has completed its investigation into Mr Iswaran and the matter was before the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC has the prosecutorial discretion to decide whether a person is charged and the charge on which he is prosecuted.

Mr Iswaran was elected into Parliament in 1997 as an MP for West Coast GRC, where he has served for the last 26 years.

He was promoted to full minister in the Prime Minister’s Office in 2011, and has held ministerial positions in the ministries of education, home affairs, and communications and information.

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng was also arrested on July 11 as part of the corruption probe. Mr Ong is the man who brought Formula One to Singapore in 2008.