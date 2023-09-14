Tree falls on car on SLE; one person taken to hospital

Footage uploaded online showed the tree falling and hitting a black car, obstructing the outermost lane of the SLE near the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

A tree on a road divider suddenly came crashing down on a passing car on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Wednesday, missing by a few seconds three motorcycles that were following close behind.

In response to queries, a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it received a call for help at about 7.10pm.

The car was heading in the direction of the Bukit Timah Expressway when the tree fell on it, before the Woodlands Avenue 2 exit.

One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the SCDF spokesman added.

On footage uploaded on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube channel, the tree can be seen hitting a black car as it falls, and obstructing the outermost lane of the SLE. Three motorcycles can then be seen avoiding the fallen tree.

Some distance away, the driver of the black car switches the car’s hazard lights on and the car slows down.

Separately, a 63-year-old driver was taken to hospital on Thursday after an accident on Choa Chu Kang Way that left his car overturned.

SCDF was alerted to the accident at about 6.50am.

The man was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, the police and SCDF said in a statement.

A 63-year-old driver was taken to hospital after an accident in Choa Chu Kang Way on Sept 14. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

In dashcam footage from a passing vehicle uploaded on sgfollowsall’s Instagram account, a fire engine and an ambulance can be seen at the right-most lane of the road near a mangled car that had flipped upside down.

The police are investigating the accident.