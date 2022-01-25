Twitter to hire more than 50 engineers in Singapore by end-2023

Twitter said that the new hires will be based in Singapore while working on global initiatives.

Social media company Twitter will be doubling the number of engineers at its engineering hub here to more than 100 by the end of next year.

It currently employs more than 50 engineers, data scientists, product managers and researchers at its Asia-Pacific engineering centre, which was set up two years ago.

Twitter said on Tuesday (Jan 25) that the new hires will be based in Singapore while working on global initiatives. They will have roles in engineering, data science, machine learning and product management.

Among other projects, the team here will work on developing new product experiences, surfacing more personalised content for users, and boosting the speed and reliability of the platform.

The engineering centre's director, Mr Silvanus Lee, said that its Singapore-based data science and data engineering teams build Twitter's core data sets and metrics. They also drive foundational research and statistical analyses to understand how people are using the platform's products in order to improve their user experience.

"With the distinguished tech ecosystem in Singapore, I am confident that we will be able to raise the bar on the craft of engineering, and drive global impact for Twitter," he said.

He did not provide a rough salary range for the new hires, but said that compensation and benefits are competitive across all roles to attract world-class talent.

"There is always a shortage for high-calibre technical talent in engineering and data science. The pandemic has also created a greater demand for such skill sets as more businesses digitalise," he told The Straits Times.

"However, we have very high conviction in the strength of talent and the tech ecosystem here. Singapore is well-positioned as a technology hub and there are tremendous opportunities that will continue to attract the best technology talent. This bodes very well for the tech ecosystem as a whole."

Mr Yu Sasamoto, Twitter's vice-president of Asia-Pacific and Japan, also said that Singapore has been an important regional hub as the Asia-Pacific remains a steadfast growth engine for the company.

"This fast-growing engineering centre demonstrates our determination to constantly better our service for people, customers and our partners in this region," he added.

The company said that the expansion is in partnership with Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) - a joint office of the Economic Development Board, Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority that engages with the technology sector.

DISG senior vice-president Ang Chin Tah said Twitter's investment will give Singaporeans the chance to work on new and exciting technologies destined for global markets, with colleagues from all around the world.

The engineering hub is located at the company's Asia-Pacific headquarters in the CapitaGreen building in Shenton Way.

While working from home has become more popular amid the pandemic, Twitter's Asia-Pacific headquarters will be undergoing an office expansion to cater to its growing workforce and to support employees with better flexibility and choice in where and how they work, the company said.