Two bikers heading to Singapore killed in five-vehicle pile-up at toll plaza near Johor CIQ

Two motorcyclists have died in an accident involving five vehicles at the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza near the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex Customs, Immigration and Quarantine.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said they received a distress call about the incident at 6.04am on Dec 22.

He said that one fire engine and one rapid response vehicle with 10 firemen were deployed to the scene.

“When we arrived, there was an accident involving a lorry, a trailer, a bus and two motorcycles. One of the motorcyclists was pinned beneath the lorry,” he added.

“We tried to lift the lorry (by) using an inflatable device but were successful. We saw a crane driving by and we requested the driver’s assistance to lift the lorry.”

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said all those involved in the incident were heading to Singapore.

He said initial investigations indicated that the lorry suffered brake failure and went out of control before hitting the trailer and bus before crashing into two motorcycles.

“The two motorcyclists, aged 49 and 54, died on the spot. The trailer driver, bus driver and 29 bus passengers did not suffer any injuries,” he said, adding that all of the victims were taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Rahmat said that the case is currently under investigation.