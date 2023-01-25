 Thief breaks into Malaysia house, drinks owner's liquor and passes out drunk, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Thief breaks into Malaysia house, drinks owner's liquor and passes out drunk

Robbery interrupted: The burglar was caught by the homeowners after he passed out from drinking too much liquor obtained from the house. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Jan 25, 2023 05:27 pm

JEMPOL: In some countries, thieves get stoned to death. In Negeri Sembilan, though, one thief got “stoned” – in a different way.

The 41-year-old man had broken into a house in Bahau in the wee hours of Monday morning (Jan 23) while the house owners were asleep.

While gathering his loot, he chanced upon some booze and couldn’t resist a quick tipple, which led to a full-blown binge.

The man soon got so drunk that he passed out in the middle of the house. The family found him there in the morning and called the cops, who came to whisk him away.

Jempol OCPD Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the suspect is believed to have entered the single-storey house through the back door, which was unlocked.

“We believe he drank the alcoholic beverages belonging to the house owner. He got drunk and fell asleep,” he said. 

The owner, 65, along with his wife and four children were asleep when the man broke in. 

When the owner woke up around 6.30am, he was shocked to find the man lying inside the house with a paper bag next to him. In it were two knives, a screwdriver, two liquor bottles and a tablet PC.

The bottles and the tablet had been stolen from the house.

Supt Hoo added that the suspect, who is currently in remand, has a criminal record involving 21 drug-related and criminal offences.

The case is being probed under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house breaking, which carries a prison term of up to 14 years. - THE STAR.

