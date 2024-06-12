 Two injured in accident near Suntec City, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Two injured in accident near Suntec City

Sherlyn Sim for The Straits Times
Jun 12, 2024 10:43 pm

Two bus passengers were slightly injured in an accident involving their bus and two cars at the intersection of Nicoll Highway and Bras Basah Road on the afternoon of June 11.

A video of the aftermath posted on the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page shows that the bus had mounted a kerb, its front extending into the rightmost lane of oncoming traffic on Nicoll Highway, near Suntec City. Debris from the crash is strewn on the road.

The video pans to the area behind the bus, showing that a collision had occurred between a black car and a white car. Both cars are visibly badly damaged.

The two female bus passengers, aged 30 and 35, had minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which said it was alerted to the accident at 4.25pm, said its assistance was not required.

Police said investigations into the accident are ongoing.

