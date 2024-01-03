Two men arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs worth over $470,000

Controlled drugs such as Ice and heroin were seized from a residential unit in Jurong West on Jan 2.

Two men, aged 53 and 62, were arrested in Jurong West on Jan 2 for allegedly trafficking drugs with an estimated worth of more than $470,000.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement on Jan 3 that the seized drugs, which include 1.427kg of Ice (methamphetamine), 193g of heroin and 94 Ecstasy tablets, can feed the addiction of about 907 abusers for a week.

The 53-year-old put up a “violent struggle” and had to be subdued when CNB officers arrested him at the lobby of a housing block in Jurong West Street 52, said CNB.

He was then escorted to a unit in that block, where officers recovered around 1.396kg of Ice, 96g of heroin, 211 Erimin-5 tablets, 94 Ecstasy tablets and one bottle of methadone.

On the same day, the 62-year-old man was arrested along a walkway of a housing block in Jurong West. Officers recovered 97g of heroin and 31g of Ice after searching him.

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, a person may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into both suspects are ongoing, CNB said.