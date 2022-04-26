 Two taken to hospital after accident at Yio Chu Kang Road junction, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Two taken to hospital after accident at Yio Chu Kang Road junction

Two taken to hospital after accident at Yio Chu Kang Road junction
The accident occurred at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Yio Chu Kang Road. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM MCMODELSG/TIKTOK
Wong Shiying
Apr 26, 2022 04:59 pm

A man and a woman were taken to hospital on Tuesday morning (April 26) after an accident at a junction in Yio Chu Kang Road involving two cars and a van.

The 52-year-old male car driver and 49-year-old female car passenger were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Yio Chu Kang Road at around 8.20am.

Investigations are ongoing.

Videos of the aftermath of the accident circulating on social media platform Tiktok show the front of a hatchback car badly damaged as the vehicle sits on a kerb next to a zebra crossing.

@mcmodelsg

#tp #trafficpolice #accident #sgaccident

♬ original sound - Marcelyu - Marcelyu

Debris from the car's bonnet, as well as broken parts of a road sign and street lamp, is scattered on a grass patch nearby.

Another clip shows the rear of the second car damaged, with one of its wheels fallen off.

SCDF and police officers are seen inspecting the scene of the accident.

@mcmodelsg

#accident #sgaccident #trafficepolice #caraccident

♬ 再见 - My_playlist
ACCIDENTSpoliceSCDF