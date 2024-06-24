Uncle Boon wanted to leave hospital, sell ice cream again

The sight of Mr Ng Teak Boon and his ice cream cart was part of the landscape outside Sim Lim Tower for as long as many people can remember.

Uncle Boon, as he was affectionately known as, had been selling ice cream from his cart for more than 50 years.

He died last week at age 92 and was cremated on June 22 without a wake.

Helping Joy volunteer Zhou Zhiwei, 45, told Lianhe Zaobao that Uncle Boon's cart was damaged a few months ago and the elderly man was advised to retire.

"Even in the two or three months since Uncle Boon shut his business, he would still take the bus to Sim Lim Tower at six or seven in the morning," said Mr Zhou.

Uncle Boon complained of dizziness on June 17 after visiting a night market. He was taken to hospital and his blood pressure was found to be low.

Another volunteer, 46-year-old Wen Ailing, visited Uncle Boon four days later and had lunch with him.

"He kept talking about wanting to go home and back to work," said Ms Wen.

"As I was leaving after | fed him lunch, he waved at me to take him home."

That evening, Uncle Boon died after he ate a plate of char kway teow bought by other volunteers.

Mr Zhou never met Uncle Boon's family in the two years he looked after the elderly man.

According to earlier reports, Uncle Boon had children but they were estranged. He lived alone in a rental flat at Geylang Bahru and sold ice cream to allay loneliness.

Uncle Boon hardly took time off and when hands no longer had the strength to cut ice cream, he sold prepacked ice cream.

"He was still thinking about the business until the end of his life," said Ms Wen.