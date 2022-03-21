Local actor Qi Yuwu creates ginseng and goji berry ice cream, available for $56 for 2 pints

Bored of the usual ice cream flavours around, local actor Qi Yuwu decided to get creative – all while keeping it local.

So, in collaboration with local gelato shop Monarchs and Milkweed and refrigerator brand Sub-Zero, he came up with two new flavours – ginseng and goji berry – specially catered for Singapore's climate.

The new flavours are now available for purchase via pre-order.

Members of the public were invited to try the new flavours for free on March 18, by registering themselves for a scoop of each flavour of ice cream at Monarchs and Milkweed's shop in North Bridge Road. This drew long queues at the store that day.

The 45-year-old said it felt "really meaningful" to support a small business, given that many such shops have been impacted by Covid-19. He added that he was inspired by the refreshing smell of ginseng and his own love for goji berries.

Qi's wife, actress Joanne Peh, posted about the new ice cream on her Instagram page on March 20. "It’s refreshing and perfect for our hot weather!" she said.

A limited quantity of the ginseng and goji berry ice creams are available for pre-order. For $56, you'll get two pints (one of each flavour) and an insulated carrier bag.

Buyers are required to make payment in cash or by PayNow to Monarchs and Milkweed.

Orders will have to be collected at the shop (802 North Bridge Road, #01-01, S198770) as there is no delivery option.