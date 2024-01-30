Updated dementia-support app Cara now available in Chinese

Dementia Singapore on Jan 27 announced that its Cara app is now available in Chinese.

Cara is a lifestyle and community digital platform for people living with dementia and their caregivers to connect to an ecosystem of solutions.

Other than the Report Missing Person feature, the app also links members up with benefits, solutions and resources related to dementia care.

Part-time educator Jacqueline Teng often worries about her 83-year-old father, who has dementia, getting lost.

“We live in a mature estate and a lot of the people we know in the area can’t speak or read English well," said Ms Teng, adding that she felt more assured knowing that Mandarin-speaking users would also be able to understand her Missing Person report should she put one up.

Dementia Singapore's Advocacy & Communications director Bernard Lim explained: “We have a large number of people in the dementia and caregiver community here who are more comfortable interacting in Chinese.

The Cara app update was launched at the getai roadshow in Eunos on Jan 27.

It was the second getai roadshow organised by Dementia Singapore as part of its Back To The Heartlands outreach initiative.

The first getai roadshow was held in Marine Parade last October.