Used diapers and sanitary pads: Bukit Batok resident laments 'disgusting' litter thrown down block

A disgruntled Bukit Batok resident took to Facebook to share photos of her rather grotesque discovery outside her home window last Saturday (Sept 23).

Taking to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, Lam Hong Tu shared photos of what appeared to be a used diaper on her window ledge.

The resident wrote: "This is the second time my house kena this. Super disgusting. A used diaper thrown down and stuck at our window."

Lam added in her post that this wasn’t the first such instance. She first spotted a used sanitary pad on her kitchen window ledge last January. She also shared a photo from that incident.

"All units have a dustbin inside their homes. Why throw (stuff) down like this?" she wrote.

Her post prompted a number of commenters to describe similar experiences of their own.

One netizen advised her to download the OneService App so she could lodge a report on the matter.



According to Section 21(1)(c) of the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), an individual convicted of a high-rise littering for the first time is liable to pay a fine of up to $2,000.

A person convicted of the offence for the second time is liable to pay a fine of up to $4,000, and up to $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.