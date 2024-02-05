Vacated Tanglin Halt flats to be used for interim rental from 2025

The Tanglin Halt flats, located in Commonwealth Drive and Tanglin Halt Road, will eventually be demolished to make way for redevelopment.

Some 2,000 vacated flats across 17 blocks in Tanglin Halt will form the bulk of extra supply of interim rental housing for families waiting for their new Build-To-Order flats.

These homes, located in the 31 blocks in Tanglin Halt that were selected for redevelopment in 2014, will be spruced up and let out for temporary housing under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS) from the second half of 2025, the Housing Board said on Feb 5.

HDB had committed to double its supply of flats under the scheme from the 2,000 units now to 4,000 units by 2025.

The board said the Tanglin Halt flats, located in Commonwealth Drive and Tanglin Halt Road, will eventually be demolished to make way for redevelopment.

Another four blocks in the area now house interim rental flats.

The previous residents have since moved to replacement homes in Dawson, HDB added.

Asked when will the blocks be demolished, HDB said agencies are studying the detailed plans for the estate and more details will be shared when ready.

To refurbish the flats, which are around 50 years old, HDB will replace fittings and fixtures such as water pipes, floor tiles and sanitary wares, and conduct electrical and painting works.

It will also carry out improvement works to common areas such as the lift lobbies and outdoor spaces.

HDB said it is working with stakeholders to provide amenities such as playgrounds and childcare centres.

Residents will be served by the nearby Tanglin Halt market, which has eateries and shops.

“The supply of PPHS flats is limited and depends on the availability of vacant flats not needed for other purposes, such as those in vacated blocks that are not immediately needed for redevelopment,” HDB added.

HDB said it has increased the supply of interim housing from 800 units in 2021 to about 2,000 units now.

The number of applications under the scheme has come down significantly, from more than 20 applicants vying for each available flat in 2021, to 2.6 in December 2023, it said.

Those eligible for PPHS flats must have a monthly household income of $7,000 or below, and have an uncompleted flat from HDB’s sales exercises. Married couples with at least one child aged 18 and below, including expectant parents, will be prioritised in the allocation of flats under the scheme.

Since the scheme started in 2013, more than 4,200 families have benefited from it.

In October 2023, HDB announced that up to 5,500 flats will be built as part of redevelopment plans for Tanglin Halt, one of Singapore’s oldest housing estates within Queenstown.

The rejuvenated estate will have an integrated development, where HDB flats will be connected to shops and a hawker centre and market. Construction works will begin in the second half of 2024.