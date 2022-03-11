 Vaccinated travellers from low-risk and VTL areas need only take non-supervised ART, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Vaccinated travellers from low-risk and VTL areas need only take non-supervised ART

Vaccinated travellers from low-risk and VTL areas need only take non-supervised ART
The new requirement will apply to vaccinated travellers coming from areas with low-infection rates. PHOTO: ST FILE
Adeline Tan
Mar 11, 2022 05:44 pm

All vaccinated travellers from vaccinated travel lane and low-risk areas will only need an unsupervised antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of their arrival into Singapore.

The new rule takes effect next Tuesday (March 15) and will replace the previous requirement for a supervised self-swab ART, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday.

The ministry noted that imported infected cases have stayed low and make up only about 1 per cent of total daily infections.

"(This is) because many countries have already passed the peak of their Omicron infection waves," MOH said.

The new requirement will apply to vaccinated travellers coming from areas with low-infection rates, such as China, Macau and Taiwan.

It will also apply to vaccinated travellers coming in from places Singapore has VTLs with, such as Australia, South Korea and the United States.

Travellers are required to report their unsupervised self-swab ART test result at www.sync.gov.sg before proceeding with their activities here.

They will still have to take a pre-departure ART or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) within two days of their departure to Singapore.

Travellers arriving from places that are not on the VTL list, or those from areas under the restricted countries category, will still have to serve a seven day stay-home notice.

Those from restricted countries will also have to take an on-arrival PCR test. There are currently no countries under this category.

