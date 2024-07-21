Van driver dies after crashing into stationary bus in Choa Chu Kang

The police said three bus passengers aged between 13 and 77 were taken to hospital conscious after the accident on July 20.

A 40-year-old man died after the van he was driving crashed into the back of an SMRT bus in Choa Chu Kang.

The police, in response to queries, said three bus passengers aged between 13 and 77 were taken to hospital conscious after the accident on July 20.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, responding to queries, said the driver was trapped in his seat when its officers arrived at Choa Chu Kang North 5, at about 12.25pm.

SCDF firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to extricate the man before taking him to Woodlands Health, where he died from his injuries.

The three bus passengers were also examined by paramedics before two of them were taken to Woodlands Health and one was taken to National University Hospital.

In a video of the accident posted on the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook group, a grey van can be seen with its front smashed in from the impact. On the ground, there is debris from the damaged vehicles.

Several firefighters and paramedics can also be seen carrying the driver out of the van on a stretcher.

Replying to queries, Mr Vincent Gay, SMRT Buses deputy managing director, said the van “collided with the rear of bus service 307, which was stationary at the bus stop near Block 708”.

“Our Care team is in touch with the injured passengers to offer support and assistance,” he added.

All other passengers on the bus were transferred to another bus before continuing their trips, and SMRT Buses is cooperating with the police in their investigations, he said.