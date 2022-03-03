 Vape refill pods and chewing tobacco seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint: ICA, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Vape refill pods and chewing tobacco seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint: ICA

Vape refill pods and chewing tobacco seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint: ICA
Officers at the Tuas checkpoint had directed a Malaysia-registered lorry, which was transporting a consignment of soap products, for further checks.PHOTO: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
Vape refill pods and chewing tobacco seized from Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint: ICA
Boxes of vaporiser refills and bundles of chewing tobacco were found concealed in the driver's resting area, located behind the driver's seat.PHOTO: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK
Wallace Woon
Mar 03, 2022 05:24 pm

An attempt to smuggle some 6,000 vaporiser refill pods and 167kg of chewing tobacco into Singapore was foiled by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Wednesday (March 2).

The ICA said in a Facebook post on Thursday that officers at the Tuas Checkpoint had directed a Malaysia-registered lorry, which was transporting a consignment of soap products, for further checks.

During the checks, boxes of vaporiser refills and bundles of chewing tobacco were found concealed in the driver's resting area, located behind the driver's seat.

The ICA said the driver is Malaysian.

ICA added that the case has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

The refill pods are used in e-vaporisers - commonly known as vape pens - which are used as an alternative to cigarettes.

ICA said these measures will reduce contact between its officers and travellers.
Singapore

Automated clearance for all travellers into S'pore from 2023

Related Stories

Ivermectin and Covid-19 ART kits contribute to 40% jump in contraband cases among low-value goods: ICA

400 e-vaporisers, 8,100 refill pods seized at Woodlands Checkpoint as ICA foils smuggling attempt

Man with suspected Covid-19 jailed for breaching stay-home order to deliver food, dealing with weapons

Last month, the ICA stopped a similar attempt to smuggle nearly 22,000 of such vape pens and refill pods into Singapore from Malaysia.

The ICA said that safeguarding Singapore's borders remains its top priority.

As similar concealment methods may also be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives into the country, the ICA said it will continue to conduct security checks to detect and deter such smuggling attempts to keep Singapore safe.

 

"𝐒𝐨𝐚𝐩-𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞!” 𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮. On 2 March, ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint foiled an attempt to smuggle 6,000 pieces of...

Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Wednesday, March 2, 2022
More On This Topic
Ship carrying duty-unpaid cigarettes off Singapore waters intercepted
ICA finds 22,000 vaping devices and refill pods in Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ICAE-CIGARETTES/VAPING