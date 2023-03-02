Vegetable prices in Malaysia set to soar again due to wet weather

The sudden and continuous heavy rains had damaged over 1,000 tonnes of vegetables at farms in the southern peninsula.

PETALING JAYA - Consumers have been warned to expect a shortage of vegetables in the market as continuous rain in the last few days has caused farms to be inundated and damaged by strong winds, say farmers.

Federation of Vegetable Farmers Associations president Lim Ser Kwee said the sudden and continuous heavy rains had damaged over 1,000 tonnes of vegetables at farms in the southern peninsula, with losses amounting to tens of millions of ringgit.

For Johor, Mr Lim said the floods surged overnight and flooded many farms.

He added that farmers in the state reported that their water pumps installed on the riverbanks were washed away while machinery was submerged in the water.

“They reported flooded roads, which have affected transport vehicles entering the farms, causing supply chaos in the vegetable wholesale market,” said Mr Lim yesterday.

“Farmers also incurred more losses as they were not able to salvage their pesticides and fertilisers.”

On Wednesday, floods in Johor have displaced nearly 6,000 people to temporary relief centres and left at least one dead after continuous torrential rain. Weather authorities had warned that the rain will continue pouring until Thursday at least.

The federation’s secretary-general Chay Ee Mong, also warned of a possible price increase should the weather pattern remained unstable.

“For example, long beans dropped from RM10 (S$3) to RM2 per kg, cucumber from RM5 to RM2 per kg, sawi (mustard leaves) and kangkung (water spinach) were all less than RM2 per kg.

“Vegetable prices fluctuate according to the supply and demand situation in the wholesale markets and the quality of vegetables,” he said, adding that farmers often ended up making more losses than profits.

Mr Chay noted that the period of high prices previously was due to the abnormal weather patterns between late last year and early this year, with frequent rain.

“This differs from the year before, where we had a good period of sunshine before the Chinese New Year, which helped with the growth and gave farmers good yields. Hence, prices were stable,” he said.

“When there is little sun during rainy weather, vegetables grow much more slowly because less photosynthesis takes place, affecting yields and supply. Consumers should understand that the weather patterns, vegetable prices and production are closely related.”

Despite the losses, Mr Lim said farmers would keep rejuvenating the soil and planting on a smaller scale, even amid the rainy weather forecast.

“If we don’t, the vegetable supply and prices will be affected more severely, especially when the Ramadan fasting month and Hari Raya Aidilfitri come,” he said.

While vegetable prices fluctuate from time to time, Mr Lim said vegetable farmers had been facing rising production costs for a long time.

“When vegetable output is high and prices are low, farmers have no choice but to bear all the losses. The situation has made it difficult for us to survive,” he added.

Mr Lim asked the government to come up with a plan for national subsidies for vegetables.

He said all state governments should have a systematic mechanism to distribute flood relief funds and other types of farming subsidies to vegetable farmers across the country. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK