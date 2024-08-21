Lorry with pest-infested vegetable made to U-turn to S'pore

Mr Edie said the department would continue monitoring Malaysia’s entry point to safeguard the people’s food security.

GELANG PATAH, Johor – A lorry carrying long cabbages was instructed to turn back to Singapore, after the vegetables were found to have been infested with pests.

Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) Johor director Edie Putra Md Yusof said the lorry was directed to turn back on Aug 19.

He said the lorry had entered Johor from Singapore via the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex at the Second Link.

“The long cabbages in 216 boxes worth RM6,800 (S$2,030) weighing 2,160kg... were inspected,” he said in a statement.

Mr Edie said live pests known as phyllotreta were found on the inspected vegetables.

He said that under Section 14(a) of the Maqis Act 2011, it was an offence to import agricultural products contaminated with pests, diseases or other substances.

He said if convicted, offenders could face a penalty of not more than RM100,000 or be jailed for not more than six years or both.

Mr Edie said the department would continue monitoring Malaysia’s entry point to safeguard the people’s food security. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK