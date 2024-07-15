Boy's foot gets stuck in Jurong Point escalator

SCDF used rescue equipment to free the boy, who was then taken to the National University Hospital for treatment.

A boy wearing Crocs had to be rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after his foot got stuck in an escalator at Jurong Point mall on July 14.

The incident, which unfolded around 7pm, drew a crowd of onlookers as SCDF personnel worked to free the boy's trapped foot.

Photos circulating on social media show the boy, clad in blue Crocs, with one foot stuck while the other rests on the escalator step.

SCDF confirmed they received a call for assistance at 7.45pm and used rescue equipment to free the boy, who was then taken to the National University Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

This incident is the latest in a string of escalator mishaps involving young children in Singapore, often linked to footwear like Crocs. Last year, a six-year-old boy wearing Crocs had his toe trapped in an escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station, requiring surgery for a dislocated toe.

In November last year, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had highlighted the risks associated with soft, deformable footwear on escalators.

Due to increased friction, these shoes can easily get caught between the moving steps, posing a serious safety hazard. Some countries have even gone as far as banning such footwear on escalators.

According to BCA, out of the 632 escalator incidents reported in the first 10 months of 2023, 97 per cent were linked to user behaviour. Approximately 9 per cent of these incidents involved footwear or body parts getting caught, with young children being particularly vulnerable.

BCA urges the public to practise escalator safety by holding on to handrails, standing within the yellow lines and refraining from lingering at the entrance or exit.

It also emphasises the importance of supervising children, ensuring they do not run or play on escalators and keep their limbs safely within the handrails.