KL’s Mid Valley Megamall management apologises over ‘dislodged escalator steps’

One social media post said there was a sudden, loud noise when the malfunction occurred, and some parts “popped out” of the top of the escalator.

Mid Valley Megamall’s management has apologised for an escalator malfunction that took place at the popular mall in Kuala Lumpur on June 28, after shoppers complained about the incident on social media.

A June 28 Xiaohongshu post said there was a sudden, loud noise when the malfunction occurred, and some parts “popped out” of the top of the escalator.

The post’s author, together with other shoppers, then ran down the escalator, the photo caption said, adding that it was a narrow escape.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, IGB Real Estate Investment Trust (IGB Reit), which manages Mid Valley Megamall, apologised for the “dislodged escalator steps incident”.

“We understand that this incident has caused distress to our shoppers and the general public,” IGB Reit said.

“We are relieved that there were no injuries, and continue to advise all mall patrons to exercise caution when using the escalators.”

It added that it will work with Malaysia’s Department of Occupational Safety and Health, as well as its maintenance operator Toshiba Elevator (Malaysia), to identify the cause of the malfunction.

The management said: “We take this incident very seriously, and will ensure all precautionary measures are implemented to resolve this matter as soon as possible and to prevent future occurrences.

“We are committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for all who come to our mall.”