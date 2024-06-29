 Shopper 'escapes death' when KL mall escalator 'pops out', Latest World News - The New Paper
World

Shopper 'escapes death' when KL mall escalator 'pops out'

Shopper 'escapes death' when KL mall escalator 'pops out'
As the post’s author stepped onto the escalator, there was a sudden, loud noise, and some parts “popped out” of the top of the escalator.PHOTOS: XIAOHONGSHU
Yong Li Xuan for The Straits Times
Jun 29, 2024 11:20 am

A malfunction caused some parts of an escalator to “pop out” at Kuala Lumpur’s Mid Valley Megamall on June 28, according to a social media post.

The post on Xiaohongshu titled “Midvalley KL escape from death” was uploaded at 4.13pm on June 28.

According to the post’s caption, which is written in Chinese, the user had taken the escalator at the shopping mall earlier that day.

As the post’s author stepped onto the escalator, there was a sudden, loud noise, and some parts “popped out” of the top of the escalator, the caption said.

The social media user, together with other shoppers, then ran down the escalator, it added.

No one was injured, according to the caption.

Several cars were damaged after sliding down the curved ramp.
Singapore

Cars slide and crash into Funan mall carpark wall

Related Stories

Beauty salon in Parklane mall gets 89 complaints in 2 years

Language barrier saves couple from robbery

Tampines Mall evacuated after fire in fourth-floor store

The user, who still feels afraid thinking back on the incident, reminded others to stay alert while riding escalators and not to listen to loud music so they can react quickly if something were to happen.

The post, which had about 2,500 likes as at 9pm on June 28, includes four photos of the aftermath of the incident. A step appears to have come off at the top of the escalator.

It is unclear what caused the malfunction.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MALLSkuala lumpurESCALATORS