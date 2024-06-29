Shopper 'escapes death' when KL mall escalator 'pops out'

As the post’s author stepped onto the escalator, there was a sudden, loud noise, and some parts “popped out” of the top of the escalator.

A malfunction caused some parts of an escalator to “pop out” at Kuala Lumpur’s Mid Valley Megamall on June 28, according to a social media post.

The post on Xiaohongshu titled “Midvalley KL escape from death” was uploaded at 4.13pm on June 28.

According to the post’s caption, which is written in Chinese, the user had taken the escalator at the shopping mall earlier that day.

As the post’s author stepped onto the escalator, there was a sudden, loud noise, and some parts “popped out” of the top of the escalator, the caption said.

The social media user, together with other shoppers, then ran down the escalator, it added.

No one was injured, according to the caption.

The user, who still feels afraid thinking back on the incident, reminded others to stay alert while riding escalators and not to listen to loud music so they can react quickly if something were to happen.

The post, which had about 2,500 likes as at 9pm on June 28, includes four photos of the aftermath of the incident. A step appears to have come off at the top of the escalator.

It is unclear what caused the malfunction.