Voter rolls for eligible S'poreans open for inspection from July 23

Singapore’s revised voter rolls have been certified and are ready for public inspection, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement on July 22.

There are a total of 2,715,187 electors in the updated registers, an increase of 5,732 from the 2,709,455 electors at the last revision in July 2023, before the 2023 Presidential Election.

There were 2,651,435 eligible voters at the last general election in 2020.

The revised Registers of Electors were certified on July 21 and will be available for public inspection from July 23, ELD said.

Singapore citizens may check their particulars in the registers electronically via Voter Services on the ELD website, or with the Singpass mobile application, it added.

Those who are unable to do so can check their particulars in-person at community centres and clubs, ServiceSG Centres or at ELD’s office by making an appointment.

Certification of the registers is a routine exercise that must be done after the registers are revised between elections, and is meant to bring voter rolls up to date.

The registers contain the names of all Singapore citizens qualified to be electors as at June 1.

This includes Singaporeans who had turned 21 since June 1, 2023, the cut-off date when the registers were last revised, and immigrants who had became citizens since June 1, 2023.

In the past, there was no fixed period between the certification of the registers and the time that an election was called. The voter rolls have also been updated multiple times in a term.

The exercise comes ahead of the next general election, which must be held by November 2025.

There is a register of electors for each electoral division in Singapore.

Taken together, the registers for all 31 group representation constituencies and single-member constituencies tally all qualified voters in the Republic.

The lists of Singaporeans eligible to vote in elections here were last updated on June 1, 2023, and were open for public inspection a fortnight later, from June 15 to 28.

People whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote in a past election may still apply to have their names restored to the registers via Voter Services on ELD’s website, so that they can vote in future elections, said the department.

Such persons are encouraged to apply early as, under the law, ELD will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ of Election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken.

They will therefore not be able to cast their vote if the electoral division they reside in is contested, it said.

Overseas Singaporeans whose names are in the Registers of Electors may register as overseas electors to vote by post or in-person at one of 10 overseas polling stations, added ELD.

The overseas polling stations are in Singapore missions in Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington.