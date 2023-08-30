Voters advised to walk or take public transport to polling station on Polling Day

Voters should also leave the polling station after casting their vote and not loiter in the area.

Voters are advised to take public transport or walk to their polling station if possible on Polling Day which falls on Friday, the police said.

With three candidates having been successfully nominated for the role of Presidential Election 2023, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Friday, with polling stations open for voting from 8am to 8pm.

On the slate are former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the police said parking will not be allowed within the premises of polling stations located in places such as schools and community centres.

Parking will also not be allowed along the roads near the polling stations. Any vehicle found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction may also be towed away, the police added.

For voters who are sick, infirm or disabled, there will be special drop-off points at all polling stations for vehicles transporting these voters, the police said.

Members of the public are also advised to stay vigilant and call the police at 999 should they spot any suspicious-looking persons or items, such a person in unusual attire or parcels with wires or emitting a strange smell.

“The police are committed to safeguarding the electoral process and ensuring the public’s safety and security on Polling Day,” the police said.

“We will monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take action against any person who attempts to disrupt or interfere with the polling process.”