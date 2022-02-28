 Weekly Covid-19 infections in SAF up by 17 per cent amid surge in community cases, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Weekly Covid-19 infections in SAF up by 17 per cent amid surge in community cases

Weekly Covid-19 infections in SAF up by 17 per cent amid surge in community cases
Most of these cases were brought in from the community and detected through routine tests.ST PHOTO: MUGILAN RAJASEGERAN
Toh Ting Wei, Transport Correspondent
Feb 28, 2022 03:15 pm

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has increased by about 17 per cent from the previous week, amid a recent surge in community cases owing to the Omicron variant.

Most of these cases were brought in from the community and detected through routine tests, said Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

He did not provide specific figures as to how many infections have been recorded.

But Mr Heng added that there was limited onward transmission within Singapore's camps and bases so far. He also noted that the vast majority of SAF personnel who contracted the virus thus far either had mild or no symptoms.

He was responding to a question from Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who also asked about the safe management measures in place in army camps.

The SAF relies on several measures, including vaccination and regular testing, to prevent large outbreaks of Covid-19, said Mr Heng.

WP chief Pritam Singh outlined his party's alternative proposals for raising revenue and better supporting businesses and low-wage workers in Parliament on Feb 28, 2022.
Singapore

WP will object to Budget 2022 as it disagrees with GST hike

Related Stories

Longer waiting times for 90 bus services due to Covid-19 infections among drivers

48% of people whose vaccination status lapsed for not taking booster shot are S'poreans, most are seniors

WP chairman Sylvia Lim's phone not hacked by Singapore Govt: Shanmugam

More than 99.7 per cent of SAF personnel have received two vaccination shots against Covid-19, and close to 87 per cent have received booster shots.

The SAF has also put in place measures such as smaller group sizes and mask-on requirements where possible. Service personnel, including full-time national servicemen, are reminded to abide by safe management measures outside of camps, said Mr Heng.

Those who fall ill are allowed to return to camp only when they have recovered.

Mr Heng added that the authorities are tracking the number of Covid-19 cases closely and will adjust measures if necessary.

More On This Topic
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
Longer waiting times for 90 bus services due to Covid-19 infections among drivers
Related Stories
New Covid-19 measures slated to start on Feb 25 postponed due to infection surge
'Acute phase' of Covid-19 pandemic could end by mid-year: WHO
Hong Kong tycoons offer land for hospitals to aid Covid-19 fight
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Covid-hit Queen Elizabeth speaks to British PM Johnson by phone
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SINGAPORE PARLIAMENTministry of defenceHENG CHEE HOWSAFcoronaviruscovid-19