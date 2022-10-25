 WhatsApp outage affects users in Singapore, globally, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

WhatsApp outage affects users in Singapore, globally

WhatsApp outage affects users in Singapore, globally
More than 20,000 users in Singapore reported failure to send and receive messages.PHOTO: ST FILE
Aqil Hamzah
Oct 25, 2022 04:21 pm

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is down for users in Singapore and other parts of the world, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com.

More than 20,000 users in Singapore reported failure to send and receive messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform.

Business and technology analyst Mohammed Rumman Amin is worried about his 57-year-old mother, who primarily relies on the app to communicate with family members.

“She’s not very technologically savvy, so she may not be aware that the app is facing an issue,” said the 25-year-old.

He added that the app is also a secondary form of communication at his workplace, Accenture, with it being a convenient method of communication for those who may be away from their workstations.

“Hopefully this gets resolved soon, because it’s such a crucial part of our daily lives,” he added.

The first system flaw allows an attacker to take control of the app while a user is making a video call.
Singapore

WhatsApp users urged to update app to fix security holes

Related Stories

Billionaire Peter Lim's name, image used in online chats by impersonator; police reports filed

Gov.sg WhatsApp channel urges seniors to get booster jabs as Covid-19 infections increase

Indonesia ups purge of obscene online content

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR.COM
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM DOWNDETECTOR.COM
 
More On This Topic
WhatsApp users in S'pore urged to update app to patch security holes
Hackers hijack Facebook page of football apparel chain Weston Singapore

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WHATSAPPMETASERVICE OUTAGE