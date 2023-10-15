 WhatsApp text claiming eggs being recalled for salmonella false: FairPrice and SFA , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

WhatsApp text claiming eggs being recalled for salmonella false: FairPrice and SFA

WhatsApp text claiming eggs being recalled for salmonella false: FairPrice and SFA
A picture attached to FairPrice’s Facebook post shows the flyer that has been circulating on WhatsApp.PHOTO: NTUC FAIRPRICE/FACEBOOK
Carmen Sin
Oct 15, 2023 07:30 pm

A WhatsApp message claiming that eggs sold at FairPrice stores are being recalled for salmonella contamination is false.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, FairPrice warned customers of the “misleading WhatsApp message”, which falsely claims that the supermarket chain is issuing refunds for salmonella-infected eggs.

“We want to clarify that this is untrue, and there is no egg recall at any of our stores,” a FairPrice Group spokesman told The Straits Times on Sunday.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also shared the post on Facebook, adding: “We have been alerted to a circulating message regarding the recall of eggs. Do note that there is no such recall.”

A picture attached to FairPrice’s Facebook post shows the flier that has been circulating on WhatsApp.

It features several stock photographs of eggs, the header “do not eat” in bold, capital letters and a warning that salmonella will cause “diarrhoea, fever, vomiting”.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng announced that NTUC has concluded its year-long #EveryWorkerMatters Conversation campaign.
Singapore

Training still key with NTUC to help workers keep up

Related Stories

FairPrice Group celebrates 50th anniversary with pledge to moderate cost of living

Former ‘Mr FairPrice’ who spearheaded legislation: 5 things to know about Speaker nominee Seah Kian Peng

FairPrice turns 50: Seven facts about the supermarket chain

FairPrice urged customers to be vigilant when receiving information from WhatsApp or any other messaging platform.

It said: “We only post official updates and alerts on our website and our official social media channels.”

🚨 𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: 𝗙𝗔𝗟𝗦𝗘 𝗘𝗚𝗚 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗦𝗔𝗣𝗣 🚨 Dear valued FairPrice customers, We've recently come...

Posted by NTUC FairPrice on Friday, October 13, 2023

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ntucSFA/SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCYWHATSAPP