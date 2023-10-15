WhatsApp text claiming eggs being recalled for salmonella false: FairPrice and SFA

A picture attached to FairPrice’s Facebook post shows the flyer that has been circulating on WhatsApp.

A WhatsApp message claiming that eggs sold at FairPrice stores are being recalled for salmonella contamination is false.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, FairPrice warned customers of the “misleading WhatsApp message”, which falsely claims that the supermarket chain is issuing refunds for salmonella-infected eggs.

“We want to clarify that this is untrue, and there is no egg recall at any of our stores,” a FairPrice Group spokesman told The Straits Times on Sunday.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) also shared the post on Facebook, adding: “We have been alerted to a circulating message regarding the recall of eggs. Do note that there is no such recall.”

It features several stock photographs of eggs, the header “do not eat” in bold, capital letters and a warning that salmonella will cause “diarrhoea, fever, vomiting”.

FairPrice urged customers to be vigilant when receiving information from WhatsApp or any other messaging platform.

It said: “We only post official updates and alerts on our website and our official social media channels.”