 Wild boar gets stuck in road divider after running on streets of Sengkang, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Wild boar gets stuck in road divider after running on streets of Sengkang

Wild boar gets stuck in road divider after running on streets of Sengkang
SCREENGRABS FROM JOYLYNLOW/TIKTOK
Sep 23, 2022 11:19 pm

NParks personnel rescued a wild boar that got stuck between the bars of a road divider in Sengkang on Wednesday (Sept 21).

In a Facebook video posted on Thursday (Sept 22), the wild boar is seen running on the road divider along Rivervale Drive. 

The video has since been removed, but it did not show exactly how the boar got stuck. 

In another TikTok video, the boar is seen stuck between the bars of a road divider, almost motionless. 

Later on, a few NParks officers are helping to free the boar. The animal was then loaded onto a van.

@joylynlow

🐗🐗🐗 Part 2

♬ Mission Impossible (Funny Theme Remix) - Funny Minions Guys

We’re not sure how the boar found itself in the middle of the road in Sengkang, but we hope it’s doing fine now. 

A wild boar sprinting across the Kranji Expressway (KJE) was hit by an oncoming car in the early hours of Dec 7.
Singapore

Wild boar sprints across KJE and gets hit by car

Related Stories

Punggol residents on edge after wild boar incident

Motorcyclist runs over wild boar in SLE crash

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

BOARWILDLIFENParkssengkang