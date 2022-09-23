Wild boar gets stuck in road divider after running on streets of Sengkang

NParks personnel rescued a wild boar that got stuck between the bars of a road divider in Sengkang on Wednesday (Sept 21).

In a Facebook video posted on Thursday (Sept 22), the wild boar is seen running on the road divider along Rivervale Drive.

The video has since been removed, but it did not show exactly how the boar got stuck.

In another TikTok video, the boar is seen stuck between the bars of a road divider, almost motionless.

Later on, a few NParks officers are helping to free the boar. The animal was then loaded onto a van.

We’re not sure how the boar found itself in the middle of the road in Sengkang, but we hope it’s doing fine now.