Wild boar sprints across KJE and gets hit by car

A wild boar sprinting across the Kranji Expressway (KJE) was hit by an oncoming car in the early hours of Dec 7.PHOTO: STOMP
Farah Daley
Dec 13, 2021 03:45 pm

A wild boar sprinting across the Kranji Expressway (KJE) was hit by an oncoming car in the early hours of Dec 7.

In a video circulating online, the wild boar suddenly appeared running from the left side of the expressway before a loud thud was heard.

A person in the car exclaimed: "What the f*** was that?"

She then told her passengers it was a wild boar before the car pulled over at the side of the expressway.

A woman was seen exiting the vehicle to inspect its front.

A photo circulating online shows the boar lying in front of the car with a piece of metal on top of it.

