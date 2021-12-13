Wild boar sprints across KJE and gets hit by car
A wild boar sprinting across the Kranji Expressway (KJE) was hit by an oncoming car in the early hours of Dec 7.
In a video circulating online, the wild boar suddenly appeared running from the left side of the expressway before a loud thud was heard.
A person in the car exclaimed: "What the f*** was that?"
She then told her passengers it was a wild boar before the car pulled over at the side of the expressway.
A woman was seen exiting the vehicle to inspect its front.
A photo circulating online shows the boar lying in front of the car with a piece of metal on top of it.
