Wild boars get police escort through Yew Tee residential estate

Two wild boars that wandered outside a Housing Board block were given the VIP treatment back to their natural habitat – by police officers.

The incident happened on Sunday (May 8) evening in Choa Chu Kang Street 62, Shin Min Daily News reported.

An eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Li, told Shin Min he was surprised to see a wild boar at the grass patch while he was jogging.

The boar was foraging for food at that time, said the 66-year-old, who added that there were two police officers at the scene.

"The wild boar was not afraid of people, it was trotting along the road. The police had to remind residents not to go near it," Li said.

Armed with shields, the police officers “escorted” the wild boar through several blocks before reaching the Kranji Camp area.

The wild boar then ran into the woods.

A Facebook photo shared by Serene Lay Kee Koh on the same day showed two wild boars near Yew Tee Community Club.

They are believed to be the same boars spotted in Choa Chu Kang Street 62.

Several netizens from the Friends of Yew Tee Facebook group shared their experiences of seeing wild boars in the vicinity.