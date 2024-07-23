 Will the owner of this abandoned Ferrari in Jurong West step up?, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Will the owner of this abandoned Ferrari in Jurong West step up?

The story behind the abandoned Ferrari remains a mystery.PHOTO: SGASAP22/TIKTOK
Farah Daley
Journalist
Jul 23, 2024 12:01 pm

In Jurong West, a Ferrari sits abandoned, raising questions about its owner and how it ended up there.

A video of the black sports car was posted on TikTok by user Alan Chow last week.

Dried leaves now lie on the car which also has a notice from the Housing Board (HDB) pasted on its front windscreen.

Dated July 16, the notice says the Ferrari was found abandoned in lot 69 near Block 534 Jurong West Street 52.

As the vehicle appears to have been abandoned "without lawful authority", the owner has been requested to remove the car from the car park by Aug 1.

Failure to comply could lead to the car's removal and detention, and the owner facing fines and charges.

@sgasap22

Ferrari abandoned at Jurong West

♬ Tokyo Drift - Xavier Wulf

Online speculation about the Ferrari runs rampant. Some netizens suggested the owner may be unable to pay for the vehicle.

Another Tiktok user claims to have seen the car parked in the same spot for over a month, initially with its fuel tank latch open, adding more fuel to the mystery.

As the deadline for the car's removal looms, the story of the abandoned Ferrari in Jurong West continues to captivate netizens and residents in the area.

