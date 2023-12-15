Woman accuses Grab driver of speeding, drink driving

The Grab passenger told AsiaOne she could not take a proper photo of the driver as he was speeding.

She was feeling unwell when she boarded her Grab ride at midnight on Dec 12 and just wanted to get home.

But she was in for one scary trip from Clementi to Novena as she claimed the driver reeked of alcohol and started speeding on the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

The passenger, who declined to give her name, told AsiaOne: “The driver was going at 110kmh on the expressway. There were also turns, but he didn’t slow down and was swerving.

“I texted my friend to pray that I wouldn’t die when I saw the speedometer. I was scared for my life even though I was wearing a seat belt.”

The woman said she felt “helpless” and “just hoped for the best”, preferring not to say anything to the driver because she was afraid that he would turn violent.

She claimed she contacted Grab the next day, and was offered $3 as reimbursement for her $16.10 ride.

The company sent her a message, saying: “We’re unable to provide any refund as this trip was completed, and the driver has sent you to the destination.

“We will contact the driver to ensure that such actions are not repeated.”

The woman is infuriated with Grab’s response. She wants stricter penalties for the driver, who had a five-star rating on the app.

“Grab should have banned that driver.

“And I find it so insulting that they gave me a $3 Grab credit. That’s how much my life is worth.”

Grab told AsiaOne it is investigating the incident.

Those found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both. If convicted twice or more, they can be fined between $5,000 and $20,000, and jailed for up to two years.

They can also be banned from driving all types of vehicles.