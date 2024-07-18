Private-hire car crashes into median railing in Toa Payoh

The driver claimed he lost control of his vehicle as he was making a turn.

The 55-year-old driver allegedly lost control of his private-hire vehicle at about 5pm on July 17 and crashed into the median railing in Toa Payoh.

"I was making a turn, so I could not have been going at a high speed," he told Shin Min Daily News.

He explained that he had just finished work and and was making a right turn from Toa Payoh Central to Lorong 2 Toa Payoh to go home, but lost control and crashed into the railing.

Mr Madi, a 36-year-old working at a nearby construction site, said he heard the crash and rushed over to check it out.

""I saw the driver sitting in his seat, he didn't look injured and got out of the car on his own," Mr Madi told the Chinese daily.

"The police and ambulance arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later."

The police said they received a report on the accident involving two cars and that no one was injured. A 55-year-old male driver was assisting in the investigations.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the railing that broke as a result of the crash hit a passing vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one person was slightly injured but refused to be taken to hospital.